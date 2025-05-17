Adoptable pets: Frederick, Cheryl need a loving home

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
These gorgeous pets can’t wait to meet you!

Frederick is a 9-month-old male German Shepherd mix. He has been described as friendly, playful, and well-behaved. #A1843919

Cheryl is a 6-year-old female German Shepherd mix. She is calm, adorable, and walks well on a leash. #A1840867

There are plenty of dogs available for adoption at Riverside County shelters, including these two adorable pets. Visit the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 So. Grand Ave,, San Jacinto, or view more available pets at 24Petconnect.com

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a Volunteer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)



