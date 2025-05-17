MUSD officials honor Teachers, Classified Employees of Year
Teachers of the Year were honored at the Menifee Union School District board meeting. (Staff photo)
Menifee Union School District announced special recognition on Tuesday, honoring its Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year at each school.
Out of 1,650 employees in MUSD, these individuals go above and beyond to provide the best education for Menifee students. They were honored at the district’s board meeting at the Bob O’Donnell District Center.
Teachers of the Year at MUSD elementary and middle schools are:
Allison Lundstrom, Chester W. Morrison
Amy Kosch, Southshore
Andrea (Dre) Cabrera , Harvest Hill STEAM Academy
Anna Pouwels, Ridgemoor
Carolyn Brown, Kathryn Newport Middle School
Christina Davies, Menifee Virtual School
Danielle Martin, Callie Kirkpatrick
Darla Bryant, Oak Meadows
Gary Thrapp, Hans Christensen Middle School
Ginamarie Richards, Quail Valley
Holly Fratt, Menifee Valley Middle School
Julie Dinger, Evans Ranch
Julie Sell, Herk Bouris
Karen Willie, Sally Buselt
Kelly Wheeler, Taawila
Renate Luna, Menifee Preschool
Ronald Dusseau, Bell Mountain Middle School
Sandra Muniz, Freedom Crest
Classified Employees of the Year at MUSD elementary and middle schools are:
Amber McCoy, Callie Kirkpatrick
Amy Limoges, Freedom Crest
Brenda Villa, Herk Bouris
Briana Contreras, Chester W. Morrison
Denise De La Riva, Menifee Virtual School
Edward Felix III, Menifee Operations and Transportation
Heather Franco, Taawila
Jamie Yates, Menifee Valley Middle School
Kori Anderson, Nutrition Services
Lanissa Faulk, Southshore
Letisia Romero, Quail Valley
Lisa Jones, Sally Buselt
Liz Nowlen-Fritchman, District Education Center
Maira Hinostroza, Kathryn Newport Middle School
Malissa Rogers, Bell Mountain Middle School
Maria Hernandez, Menifee Preschool
Marisa Vargas, Ridgemoor
Mark Cook, Hans Christensen Middle School
Megan Delong, Harvest Hill STEAM Academy
Raquel Vizcaino Palacios, Oak Meadows
Stephany Minenna, Evans Ranch