Teachers of the Year were honored at the Menifee Union School District board meeting. (Staff photo) Menifee Union School District announced ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/musd-officials-honor-teachers-classified-employees-of-year.html

Teachers of the Year were honored at the Menifee Union School District board meeting. (Staff photo)

Menifee Union School District announced special recognition on Tuesday, honoring its Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year at each school.



Out of 1,650 employees in MUSD, these individuals go above and beyond to provide the best education for Menifee students. They were honored at the district’s board meeting at the Bob O’Donnell District Center.



Teachers of the Year at MUSD elementary and middle schools are:



Allison Lundstrom, Chester W. Morrison

Amy Kosch, Southshore

Andrea (Dre) Cabrera , Harvest Hill STEAM Academy

Anna Pouwels, Ridgemoor

Carolyn Brown, Kathryn Newport Middle School

Christina Davies, Menifee Virtual School

Danielle Martin, Callie Kirkpatrick

Darla Bryant, Oak Meadows

Gary Thrapp, Hans Christensen Middle School

Ginamarie Richards, Quail Valley

Holly Fratt, Menifee Valley Middle School

Julie Dinger, Evans Ranch

Julie Sell, Herk Bouris

Karen Willie, Sally Buselt

Kelly Wheeler, Taawila

Renate Luna, Menifee Preschool

Ronald Dusseau, Bell Mountain Middle School

Sandra Muniz, Freedom Crest



Classified Employees of the Year at MUSD elementary and middle schools are:



Amber McCoy, Callie Kirkpatrick

Amy Limoges, Freedom Crest

Brenda Villa, Herk Bouris

Briana Contreras, Chester W. Morrison

Denise De La Riva, Menifee Virtual School

Edward Felix III, Menifee Operations and Transportation

Heather Franco, Taawila

Jamie Yates, Menifee Valley Middle School

Kori Anderson, Nutrition Services

Lanissa Faulk, Southshore

Letisia Romero, Quail Valley

Lisa Jones, Sally Buselt

Liz Nowlen-Fritchman, District Education Center

Maira Hinostroza, Kathryn Newport Middle School

Malissa Rogers, Bell Mountain Middle School

Maria Hernandez, Menifee Preschool

Marisa Vargas, Ridgemoor

Mark Cook, Hans Christensen Middle School

Megan Delong, Harvest Hill STEAM Academy

Raquel Vizcaino Palacios, Oak Meadows

Stephany Minenna, Evans Ranch

Classified Employees of the Year were also honored by MUSD officials.



