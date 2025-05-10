Menifee 24/7 honors Paloma Valley Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for April at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selecte...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for April at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.Girls lacrosse playerhas been our top defender for the season,” said coach James Murphy. “We can always count on her to stop the opposing team's best player, and she does it very successfully. Because of this, she helped lead the team to an 18-2 record on the season and a first-time league championship.”is a first-year golfer after playing for the PVHS baseball program for the past three years. Brody was Paloma’s top finisher in the Ivy League finals, placing 11th out of 36 golfers. He has shown great progress in a very short period of time and is looking to continue his golf endeavors beyond high school.Boys volleyball player“has been an integral part of how our team runs from the start of the season,” said coach Natalie Beauchamp. “His leadership has often been the difference between winning and losing. The most impressive part about Jhomar is his hard work and determination to be better, which has put him over the top with skills. On top of that, Jhomar is a stellar student in class.”In April, softball playerhad a .435 batting average, 10 hits, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. As co-captain of the team, the leadership she displays, on and off the field, makes her one of the best players to coach, said coach Jon Barnes.Girls swimmerhit CIF consideration times in the 200 free and 100 freestyles. She is also a member of the auto qualifying 400 freestyle relay team.Boys swimmerbroke the school record in the 200 freestyle and is a crucial member of the relay teams.