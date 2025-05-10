Menifee 24/7 honors Heritage High Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for April at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by ...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for April at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.of the boys volleyball team “is a true leader on his team, always seeking opportunities to grow and improve,” said coach Alicia Dilley. “In his first year playing volleyball, he has quickly become an essential part of the team, making a strong impact both on and off the court.”has been selected for his outstanding performance in boys tennis, earning third place at the league finals.April highlights forof the boys track team include include a 5-10 high jump and a 20-4 long jump, both earning second place in league, along with a 39-7 triple jump, ranking him in the top 5. He is a dedicated, hard-working athlete whose leadership and outstanding character make him a standout student-athlete.of the girls track team achieved seasonal bests in both the 100m and 200m, while also excelling as a relay specialist. A highly talented athlete with great potential, big things are expected from her next year.is a captain for STUNT, and is also in AVID, ASB, Link Crew, BSU, girls water polo, Key Club and is a cheerleader. “Taylor is a strong athlete who puts others ahead of herself, said her coach. "As a captain, she is always looking for ways to make her team better, and leads them by first setting the example herself. She has a positive attitude both on and off the mat, is easy to talk to, and is someone the rest of her team looks up to.”is the boys lacrosse team’s highest scoring attackman. Caleb is a strong presence on the field and always pushes his teammates to do their best, said his coach.