Heritage High swim qualifiers look forward to CIF prelims

Posted by Doug Spoon
The 200 medley relay team, from left: Taylor Gruender, Christina Harvey, Gracie Ledesma, Preslee Hart.

Three individuals and two relay teams from the Heritage High girls swimming team will compete in the CIF Southern Section prelims Tuesday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Taylor Gruender will compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Gracie Ledesma will compete in the 100 butterfly. Christina Harvey will compete in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Also competing will be the 200 medley relay team of Taylor Gruender, Christina Harvey, Gracie Ledesma and Preslee Hart. In addition, the 400 freestyle relay of Taylor Gruender, Gracie Ledesma, Sophia De La Torre, and Christina Harvey will compete.

The top finishers in each event will move on to the CIF finals on Thursday.

“Our coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of the commitment, resilience, and upward momentum shown by every athlete,” said coach Lucky Stephenson. “The growth this team has shown is just the beginning -- and the future of Heritage Aquatics is brighter than ever.”

The 400 freestyle relay team, from left: Taylor Gruender, Christina Harvey, Gracie Ledesma, Sophia De La Torre.


