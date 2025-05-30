Heritage grad Mason Talkington gets tribute from parents

Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Mason Talkington, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from his ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/heritage-grad-mason-talkington-gets-tribunte-from-parents.html

Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Mason Talkington, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from his parents:

"Mason, we are so proud of you and all that you have accomplished. We have loved watching you play water polo and baseball. You have become a great young man and the future is bright for you! Grand Canyon University is very lucky to have you this fall!"

Love,
Mom and Dad


If you'd like to honor your graduate, email us at menifee247graduates@gmail.com with one or more photos of your graduate, up to 200 words of text talking about them, and if desired, a video (maximum 30 seconds) wishing your graduate well. Photos should be sent as a .jpg or .png and videos should be sent as an .mp4 or .mov file. Cost of this publication is $35. To pay for your posting, click on the link below. And we wish good luck to your graduates!

Pay now

Related

School News 2066186874371207176
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item