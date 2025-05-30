Heritage grad Mason Talkington gets tribute from parents

Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Mason Talkington, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from his ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/heritage-grad-mason-talkington-gets-tribunte-from-parents.html

Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Mason Talkington, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from his parents:"Mason, we are so proud of you and all that you have accomplished. We have loved watching you play water polo and baseball. You have become a great young man and the future is bright for you! Grand Canyon University is very lucky to have you this fall!"Love,Mom and DadIf you'd like to honor your graduate, email us at menifee247graduates@gmail.com with one or more photos of your graduate, up to 200 words of text talking about them, and if desired, a video (maximum 30 seconds) wishing your graduate well. Photos should be sent as a .jpg or .png and videos should be sent as an .mp4 or .mov file. Cost of this publication is $35. To pay for your posting, click on the link below. And we wish good luck to your graduates!