Congratulations to Liberty grad Victoria Villa from her mom

Congratulations to Victoria Villa, who is graduating from Liberty High School, from her mother Michelle:"My Victoria Grace! CONGRATULATIONS, my baby! I am bursting with tears of joy and overwhelmed with pride! You made it! What a rollercoaster and adventure it has been! I cannot wait to see what this next part of your journey will look like. I know it will be nothing short of magical, because that's all you have been capable of for the last 12 years of school, and the last 18 years of life. God Bless you, guide you and protect you today, and every day in this next chapter of life. I love you 3000, your momma is always in your corner, praying over you, cheering you on, and reminding you of your magic!"For now, there is only one song for me to sing to you for you to understand what this moment feels like for me:"The feeling that I'm losing her forever, And without really entering her world, I'm glad whenever I can share her laughter. That funny little girl, slipping through my fingers all the time, I try to capture every minute."