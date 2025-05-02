Fun, games, cash prizes all part of Riverside County Carnival
Menifee residents are making plans to attend the new, expanded version of the Riverside County Carnival, scheduled for May 23-26 and May 30-June 1 at the Outlets of Lake Elsinore.
This event was designed for a multitude of different reasons:
-- We love supporting the communities we live in. Over the years of owning and operating multiple businesses here in the valley, we learned that there comes a time in everyone’s life where your mind changes to more of a servant heart and figuring out how you can give back to the communities that do so much for us.
-- We wanted something that was family-friendly and affordable. We recognized early on that the valley has some amazing opportunities for adults, but there are limited opportunities for families that won’t break the budget. We decided to have a $10 ticket for adults and $8.50 ticket for children to enter the carnival if they purchase online. Due to having to staff a ticketing kiosk, it would be $15 at the door, so we encourage EVERYONE to purchase their tickets in advance online. We wanted to make sure that each $10 or $15 ticket is packed with as much entertainment and value as possible, even if they didn’t set foot on a single ride.
-- Kids will be able to get photos with different characters from some of their favorite TV shows and movies each afternoon. Live entertainment will be every night – and EVERY adult 18+ has an opportunity in the daytime to play our Riverside County Carnival Games, where they could win up to $1,000 every day. We also are doing different giveaways based on the themes for the first 1,000 attendants EACH night. In addition to all of that, if they go during the hours of 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, there will be FREE Parking.
-- This event was created by two small business owners to showcase other small business owners in a completely new way. We wanted to create a destination event where people will want to bring their families, in hopes that they could also learn about the small business owners in the community. While we love all of the networking side of business relationships and Chamber of Commerce organizations that connect business owners together here in the valley, there is a significant gap between the community and commerce. We wanted to be part of the solution that bridges that gap.
-- If we were going to build an event, we wanted to have a meaning behind it. The Family Fun Fest in 2024 was a great proof of concept model. Within a matter of four months, we delivered a three-day carnival event that had over 15,000 people attend in the valley. For 2025, we wanted to see what we can do to serve the community. We’ve partnered with over 25 non-profits (including organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Milvet), where they can sell tickets to the same event using their own links, and 50 percent of every general admission ticket purchased through them they will receive as a donation back to their organization. In addition, over 200 tickets were donated to Milvet for Gold Star Families to be part of our Memorial Day / Patriotic Night events to honor their loved ones.
-- Education is key to our hearts. We created a Read and Win program, where kids could read 10 age-appropriate books and receive a free ticket to the carnival. They can download the flier off our website and mail it in. We’ve extended the deadline until May 15. In addition, through the Teacher Appreciation Week, we gave every district employee in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, and Lake Elsinore one FREE Ticket to enjoy the carnival. That was over 10,000 tickets given away to everyone who shapes our youth as our part in saying thank you.
This event will be held over 7-days (May 23-26 and May 30-June 1). Each night will have a different “theme” to it, and have corresponding musical acts that will be part of the events.
May 23: Swift Night -- The first 1,000 people will receive friendship bracelets. Headline Performance: New Romantics, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band.
May 24: 80s, 90s & Today – The first 1,000 people will receive Tamagotchi characters. Headline Performance: 90s Nation.
May 25: College Night – The first 1,000 People will receive Thundersticks. Headline Performance: DJ Sasha & Friends.
May 26: Memorial Day/Patriotic Night – The first 1,000 People will receive American Flag Coozies. Headline Performance: The Springsteen Experience.
May 30: Mardi Gras Night – The first 1,000 people will receive Mardi Gras Beads. Headline Performance: Sempre Selena: A Selena Tribute.
May 31: Halfway To Halloween – The first 1,000 People will receive backpacks. Kids may dress up and go trick or treating. Headline Performance: Nightmare on 80s Street.
June 1: Country Night – The first 1,000 People will receive Trucker Hats.
We are proud to partner with a new carnival company, Midway Rides, that is known for its exceptional selection of rides and commitment to safety and fun. This partnership is designed not only to enhance your experience at this year’s fair but also to grow and evolve with us in the years to come. As we expand our event to accommodate more attendees and offer even more attractions, our carnival rides will continue to be a cornerstone of the fair, providing family-friendly entertainment and unforgettable memories.
Rides include a Big Splash Log Ride, Zombie Circus, Pharoah’s Fury, Zero Gravity, Mardi Gras, Joker’s Remix, Super Sonic, Music Express, and Fender Bender. You can see photos of these rides here.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Riverside County Carnival at https://riversidecountycarnival.com. Menifee 24/7 is the official media sponsor of the carnival.