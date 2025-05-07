Liberty High School swimmers celebrate their accomplishments in the CIF-SS swimming prelims. One individual and two relay teams from Liberty...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/gwen-asbury-2-liberty-relay-teams-advance-to-swim-finals.html

Liberty High School swimmers celebrate their accomplishments in the CIF-SS swimming prelims.

One individual and two relay teams from Liberty High School advanced to the CIF Southern Section girls swimming finals with outstanding performances on Wednesday.



Gwen Asbury placed fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:10.06 to advance to the finals. She was also a member of the two relay teams that advanced to the finals.



The 200 medley relay team of Audrey Whitford, Grace Asbury, Gwen Asbury and Mariah Broyles finished ninth in a time of 1:58.69, breaking their school record. The 400 freestyle relay team of Zelma VanRensburg, Audrey Whitford, Grace Asbury and Gwen Asbury finished eighth in 3:51.89 and advanced, also in school record time.



Also, Grace Asbury placed 10th in the 500 freestyle in 5:20.16 and advanced to the consolation final. The 200 freestyle relay team placed 10th and qualified for the consolation final in 1:45.89, breaking their school record. Relay team members are Audrey Whitford, Mariah Broyles, Grace Asbury and Gwen Asbury.



In the third round of the CIF-SS boys volleyball playoffs, Heritage lost a 3-1 decision to California Academy of Math and Science. The Patriots ended their season with a 9-13 record.



In softball, Paloma Valley scored a 5-1 win over Corona. Abigail Rogers was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Lynda Guerra went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Kaydence Koepsell allowed 1 run on 5 hits in pitching a complete-game victory.



The Santa Rosa Academy softball scored a 10-0 victory over San Jacinto Valley Academy, finishing the regular season with a 14-6 overall record, 10-1 in the South Valley League. SRA pitcher Kadence Bernard allowed only four hits in five innings with 11 strikeouts before the game was called.



At the plate, Bernard went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Nyanna Moore had 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

