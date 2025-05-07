French Valley Cafe to celebrate 25th anniversary June 7

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
The French Valley Café, a veteran-owned restaurant and bar located at the French Valley Airport, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with an all-day community celebration on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Since opening its doors in 2000, French Valley Café has been a cornerstone of the community — serving locals, travelers, and aviation enthusiasts alike with homestyle meals, a warm atmosphere, and unbeatable views of the airstrip. The 25th Anniversary Celebration will be packed with entertainment and activities for the whole family:

Live Music All Day
Kid Zone
Food Trucks
Local Vendors
Full Bar & Café Menu Specials
And More Surprises!

French Valley Café is located at the French Valley Airport, 37600 Sky Canyon Drive in Murrieta. This milestone event is a chance to thank the community for 25 incredible years of support -- and to kick off the next chapter with a bang. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

