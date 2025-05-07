Santa Rosa scores 8-2 victory in regular-season finale

Posted by Doug Spoon
The Santa Rosa Academy baseball team collected 11 hits, scored 6 runs in the fifth inning, and got solid pitching Tuesday in scoring an 8-2 victory over Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School.

Nate Bock, Maxwell Dupree, and Elijah Brewer each drove in 2 runs for the Rangers, who ended the regular season with a 10-12 record. Jackson Morace, Cole Ulrick and Dominic Zagone stole multiple bases for SRA, which had 12 stolen bases for the game.

The winning pitcher was Luke Erbacher, who allowed just 2 runs on 3 hits over 5.2 innings and Logan Ledesma earned the save.

