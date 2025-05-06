Heritage's Harvey advances to CIF finals in 100 breaststroke

Christina Harvey of Heritage High School qualified for the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke Tuesday at the CIF Southern Section Division ...

Christina Harvey of Heritage High School qualified for the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke Tuesday at the CIF Southern Section Division 4 prelims at Mt. San Antonio College.The top 18 finishers in each event advance to the finals. Harvey finished 16th overall with a time of 1:19.32. The Patriots’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay finished 19th in 4:19.53 and will be the first alternate on Thursday.Paloma Valley’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kaylee Gutierrez, Sienna Pospisil, Danica Munoz and Matilyn Knowlton advanced to the consolation finals, The Wildcats’ 400 freestyle relay team will be an alternate in its event.