Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle collision

Two people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision on Newport Road early Saturday morning, police said.The collision occurred about 2:50 a.m., according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The investigation revealed that a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Newport Road when, for unknown reasons, it veered to the right and struck a wall near Newport and Lone Pine Drive.The 21-year-old male driver and 20-year-old female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and were extricated by first responders. The driver sustained major injuries and is listed in critical condition. The passenger suffered moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition.MPD is conducting an investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the news release.Identities of the occupants of the vehicle have not been released. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Clay with the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1566, or the Traffic Unit at 951-723-1500.