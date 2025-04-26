Menifee motorcyclist injured in collision on 215 Freeway

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man suffered major injuries Friday in a traffic collision while riding a motorcycle on the 215 Freeway, au...

A Menifee man suffered major injuries Friday in a traffic collision while riding a motorcycle on the 215 Freeway, authorities said.The 44-year-old male was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson at about 75 mph on the northbound 215 Freeway just south of Clinton Road at 3 p.m., according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. He tried to split lanes between a Ford F-150 traveling in the No. 1 lane and a Peterbilt cement mixer truck in the No. 2 lane. The Ford F-150 was towing a utility trailer.As the motorcyclist was attempting to split lanes between those two vehicles, he lost control of the bike for unknown reasons. The rider and motorcycle struck the right side of the utility trailer, then struck the left front tire of the cement mixer. The crash ruptured the left front tire of the truck and caused minor damage to the Ford F-150 and utility trailer.The motorcycle came to rest blocking the No. 1 lane of the freeway. The rider was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center for emergency treatment. His identity has not been released.The other drivers – a 49-year-old female from San Diego and a 51-year-old male from Fontana – were not injured.The collision impacted the Friday afternoon commute. Witnesses are encouraged to call the CHP at 951-466-4300.