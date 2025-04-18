Milo, Grover can be your furry friend today

Milo is a handsome boy who will steal your heart. He is good on a leash, loves attention, and will willingly give it in return. He is a 3-y...

Milo is a handsome boy who will steal your heart. He is good on a leash, loves attention, and will willingly give it in return. He is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix. He is available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Each Friday, Menifee 24/7 features dogs that are up for adoption at local animal shelters. Here’s how you can help reduce the severe overcrowding at local shelters and find a furry friend.



As a public service, Menifee 24/7 will post photos with ID numbers for selected pets available for adoption. Riverside County uses the website 24petconnect.com to display all pets for adoption at area shelters. Each pet posting listed shows the location (shelter, humane society, rescue organization) where the animal is currently housed.



To inquire about adopting one of these pets, visit the website, click on “search ID/tag” and enter the ID number listed on the photo of your pet of choice. To view information on all animals available for adoption, click on “dogs”, “cats” or “other”.



Editor’s note: Menifee 24/7 does not accept “lost and found” pet posts on our new website. We simply get too many requests. We recommend the Facebook group “Menifee Lost and Found Pets.”

Grover would make the perfect best friend. He is a sweet, handsome boy. He is good on a leash and loves to play. He is an 8-month-old male pit bull mix. He is available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.