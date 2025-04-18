Heritage girls lacrosse team posts 15-4 league victory

Yahaira Sevillano races downfield with the ball with players in pursuit. (Photo by Haven Rice) The Heritage High School girls lacrosse team ...

The Heritage High School girls lacrosse team improved its overall record to 8-9 with a 15-4 victory over Riverside Poly on Thursday. The Patriots are now 6-3 in league play.



Emma Baker led the scoring attack with 4 goals. Arabella Mattison scored 3. Danica Doskocil, Brisa Quiroz and Yahaira Sevillano each scored 2. Mattison and Doskocil each had 2 assits.



Rylee Remenar and Jasmine Ramirez shared time in goal for the Patriots. Heritage closes out the regular season with games against Hemet (April 21) and Liberty (April 22).



Elsewhere, the Liberty baseball team gave up two runs to Paloma Valley in the bottom of the seventh inning but held on for a 4-3 victory in Ivy League action. The Bison are 9-7 overall and 7-3 for second place in league.



Liberty led 4-0 as late as the fifth inning. Luis De La Riva went 3 for 4 with a double. Riley Vogt pitched all 7 innings for the win, allowing 4 hits and striking out 4. Paloma Valley is 12-9 overall and 5-4 in league play.



In softball, Liberty scored an 11-5 win over Paloma Valley. The Bison trailed 2-1 before scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning. They improved their record to 14-8, 4-1 in the Ivy League. Paloma Valley is 10-10 overall.



Heritage lost an 11-9 softball decision to JW North. Kenya Ponce went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs. Natalia York was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Gabriela Mendez went 2 for 3 with an RBI.



In a South Valley League track meet on Wednesday, Wynter Pepper of Santa Rosa Academy won the 1600 and 3200-meter races and took second place in the 800. Chloe Heiner won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump. Anthony Sullivan won the discus, throwing over 110 feet.

Heritage's Jazzy Villa (2) tries to strip an opponent of the ball. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Cassie Glenn (4) of the Patriots battles an opponent for possession. (Photo by Haven Rice)





Raelyn Saciolo takes a shot on goal in Thursday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice)





Chloe Akers (8) battles an opponent for a loose ball. (Photo by Haven Rice)

