Big weekend of events coming up for residents of Menifee

You say there’s nothing to do in Menifee? Stick around this weekend for some fun events. Here’s a preview:It all starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m., when Arts Council Menifee will host its latest Art Beat Menifee musical event at The Center, located at 26805 Murrieta Road in Menifee. “A Night of Country Music” free concert will feature Julia Lyons & Band. Her debut single, “Girl Next Door”, has already been nominated for the 2024 Josie Music Awards for Single of the Year.Food will be catered by Lady R Bistro and Chef Rosie, formerly of Provecho Grill. Cost of the dinner is $10. And don’t miss a display of the work of local artists for purchase.Saturday is full of fun events. Menifee’s annual community service project, Menifee Better Together, kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 29725 Bradley Road. After a kickoff meeting, volunteers will branch out throughout the city, performing work at various sites.Some will do yard work at the homes of seniors in need in the Sun City community. Others will make improvements on the dog park at E.L. Pete Petersen Park. There will also be opportunities to help add to and beautify the Coronavirus Memorial and Peace Garden in Central Park. There will also be a Paloma Wash Trail clean-up and clean-up project in Quail Valley.Volunteers must pre-register. Visit https://habitativ.org/menifee-better-together As part of the Quail Valley clean-up, there will be a bulky item drop-off station at Quail Valley Elementary School, 23757 Canyon Heights Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon.From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Motte Museum will host its annual Big Barn Classic Car & Motorcycle Show. There will be a live band and festival foods available for purchase. Visit the vendor booths and exhibits and tour the museum for free. And of course check out those classic cars and bikes!Motte Museum is located at 28380 Highway 74 in the Romoland community of Menifee. Parking is free and located north of the plaza.



Then starting at 11 a.m., there will be a Pickleball Tournament held at Santa Rosa Academy, and participants are invited. As a class project by student Dominic Zagone, the tournament will raise funds for underprivileged high school students to attend Grad Night. The cost is $20 -- far below normal registration costs for such tournaments.



The event is open to the public, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the students. Prizes will be awarded to winners, and due to the competition level, participation is recommended for middle school age and up. Pre-registration is required.



Scan the QR code to register.



