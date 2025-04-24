April 24 sports roundup: Heritage baseball team wins, 3-2

Heritage High’s baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk for a 3-2 victory over visiting Orange...

Heritage High’s baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk for a 3-2 victory over visiting Orange Vista Thursday. The victory broke a three-game losing streak and kept the Patriots in first place in the Sunbelt League at 8-3. They are 16-8 overall.Brenton Jackson went 3 for 3 with a run scored. Wade Johnson and Aidyn Hendricks also scored runs. Eli Martinez pitched a complete game, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.Elsewhere, Liberty scored only a run in the first inning in a 2-1 loss at Riverside Poly. Xzavian Mazariegos went 2 for 3. Riley Vogt pitched a complete game, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits. The Bison are 9-9 overall, 7-5 in the Ivy League.In another Ivy League game, Paloma Valley defeated Arlington, 4-3. The Wildcats are 14-9 overall and 7-4 in league play.In softball action, Heritage defeated Vista del Lago, 11-1. Natalia York went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and 5 RBIs. Delilah Diaz went 3 for 3 with a run scored. Allie Garcia went 3 for 4 with a run scored. Morgan Martens went 2 for 4 with 2 triples and 2 RBIs. Aubrey Moran and Natalie Saludes combined on the mound.In an Ivy League game, Liberty improved its first-place record to 6-1 with a 13-3 win over Riverside Poly. Jennessy Lopez was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Emma Campos, Cameryn Rutkoff and Mariah Solorio each had 2 hits.In a South Valley League track meet on Wednesday, Santa Rosa Academy’s girls team was victorious over San Jacinto Leadership Academy. Wynter Pepper won the 800, 1600 and 3200. Chloe Heiner took first place in the long jump and triple jump.Freshman Blakely Chatman took second place in the 100 and long jump and third in the 200. For the boys team, Anthony Sullivan took second place in the discus and third in the shot put.