March 24 sports roundup: Heritage wins in boys lacrosse

Heritage High sophomore Hayden Hill helped fuel the Patriots' offense. (Photo by Haven Rice)

For the second time this week, the Heritage High School boys lacrosse team defeated league rival Paloma Valley – this time by an 8-2 score on Monday.



The Patriots took 45 shots in powering their way to victory. Hayden Hill grabbed 19 ground balls and won seven faceoffs. Caleb Durbin had a goal and an assist; Luis Avila and Leo Gonzalez scored two goals each; and Jordan Eiberger, Andrew Leon and Chris Gomez had one goal each.



Heritage has won two in a row after starting the season 0-7.



“I am so proud of this team,” said coach Shawn Hill. “They have put in the time, worked hard and with encouragement from leaders like Jeffrey Ramirez, Chris Gomez, Leo Gonzalez and Hayden Hill, have grown into a solid group on and off the field.



“Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have players like Angel Perez, Diego Quintero and Jordan Eiberger breaking up plays and guys like Luis Avila, and Caleb Durbin who aren’t afraid to let shots fly.”



Elsewhere in Menifee area high school sports Monday:



Play was intense in an Ivy League girls lacrosse match between Heritage and Paloma Valley, with Heritage pulling out a 13-12 victory.



Paloma Valley took a 5-3 lead in the first quarter. Heritage eventually tied the score before Paloma jumped out in front again. Heritage took its first lead late in the third quarter. The lead continued to go back and forth before the Patriots took the lead for good on two goals by Danica Doskocil.



Arabella Mattison and Doskocil scored five goals each. Jazzy Villa had two goals and Brisa Quiroz scored what Mattison called “the most entertaining goal of the match.” Madi Sartori assisted on two goals.



The Heritage defense was led by Madelyn Jameson, Cassie Glenn, Villa, and Yahaira Sevillano-Franco. Rylee Remenar was a standout in goal.



Heritage improved its league record to 4-2 (6-4 overall). Paloma Valley (8-2, 4-1) remains in first place in league.



In a nonleague home game, the Liberty girls lacrosse team scored a big victory over Corona, 18-1. The Bison are now 7-3 overall.



Kimberlynn Mills and Reese Harvey scored four goals each. Sofia Gomez and Hailee Lackey scored three each. The Bison took 20 shots on goal, with a shooting percentage of .900. Senior goalkeeper Allison Null needed to make only five saves.



“We had a great game this evening,” said coach Brad Loven. “I would say that our team played very good team lacrosse this evening. The very balanced play was led by Lexi Monsanto and Daniella Gomez on defense. Kimberlyn Mills and Reese Harvey led the way on the offensive side. We’re looking forward to our home game next Monday vs. Paloma Valley.”



Things didn’t turn out as well for Liberty’s boys lacrosse team, which lost a 20-1 decision at Corona. The Bison are 3-6 for the season.



In boys volleyball, Liberty improved its Sunbelt League record to 3-0 and its overall mark to 12-8 with a 3-1 victory over Hemet.



Mataio Mamea was MVP of the game for the Bison, going 6 for 6 in attack attempts and kills. He also had 10 solo blocks.



Somuadina “Nemo” Iguadinma had 11 kills in 15 attempts. Also playing key roles were Ashtyn Collier with 32 assists and Tyler Guardado with 11 assists. Collier also had eight service aces.



“This program has grown with me and in many ways continues to inspire me to guide these individual athletes towards their goals and full potential,” said coach Miguel Barahas. “Not only am I proud of the work they have put in, but I’m extremely excited to see the level of success they are striving for daily!”



In order to be included in the daily sports roundup, teams should make sure to post game statistics on maxpreps.com, Instagram, or email them to info@menifee247.com as soon as possible after conclusion of the game.

Chris Gomez moves into position to make a play for the Patriots. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Heritage's Jay Anthony Gonzales (16) moves toward a Paloma Valley opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Leo Gonzalez moves up the field for the Heritage offense. (Photo by Haven Rice)