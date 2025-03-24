Final weekend set for 'Women of Lockerbie' performance
The reviews are in, and audiences love “The Women of Lockerbie”, presented by the Vagabond Theatre Group of Menifee.
Experience 80 minutes of high drama from a veteran cast as Vagabond Theatre Group presents three more remarkable performances of “The Women of Lockerbie” starting on Friday, March 28.
“I feel so blessed to be directing such a wonderful ensemble of actors,” says Sarah Gibbon, executive director of Vagabond Menifee. “They are bringing to fruition my dream of sharing this wonderful, poetic show about the strength and determination of women.”
Featured in “The Women of Lockerbie,” written by Deborah Brevoor, are Sonia Watson, Jason Crewse, Wendi Johnson, Paige Polcene, Todd Meyer, Rebecca Stier Reber, Jill Carey Martin, Janette Valenzo and Damaris Vizvett.
The play tells the story of a grief-stricken American couple who are swept up by the perseverance of the women of Lockerbie, Scotland, during their fight for victim’s rights with the American government seven years after the crash of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988.
“It was a time when terrorism dominated the headlines,” says producer Larry Sichter, “and we’re grateful to be able to tell a story that drills down into the emotions of the people who experienced that terrible event first-hand.”
The final evening performances of “The Women of Lockerbie: are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29. A closing-day matinee is offered at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 30.
The play venue is the Faith Lutheran Church, located at 28200 Portsmouth Drive, in Menifee.
Tickets are available at https://www.vagabondmenifee.org. General admission is $22. Military and student tickets (with ID) are $17 and senior tickets (65 for better) are $10. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating capacity.
Vagabond Theatre Group of Menifee is a multi-disciplinary, non-profit performing arts organization founded in the Inland Empire for cultivating and enriching local communities with imitable performing arts productions, top-tier classes, and unique outreach programs.