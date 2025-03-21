March 21 sports roundup: Heritage girls lacrosse team wins

Yahaira Sevillano of Heritage battles Liberty's Victoria Lugo on Friday. (Photo by Haven Rice) Heritage High’s girls lacrosse team evene...

Yahaira Sevillano of Heritage battles Liberty's Victoria Lugo on Friday. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Heritage High’s girls lacrosse team evened its season record at 4-4 Friday night with a 10-7 victory over Liberty.



The Patriots will play at Paloma Valley on Monday in an Ivy League game. Heritage is 1-2 in league play.



Elsewhere on Friday, the Heritage High baseball team lost a nonleague game at Murrieta Mesa, 3-1. Mesa scored three runs in the first two innings on the way to victory. Heritage is 11-3 overall.



Zach Cedillo was the leading hitter for the Patriots, going 2 for 3. Heritage plays host to Kaiser Saturday at 10 a.m.



Madison Sartori (5) plays defense against Liberty's Daniela Gomez. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Danica Doskocil races through a group of opponents in Friday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice)

