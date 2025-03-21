Temecula Valley Charter School choir wins Triple Crown
Sponsored post from Temecula Valley Charter School: TEMECULA -- Temecula Valley Charter School’s talented Show Choir, Roaring Harmony, und...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/temecula-valley-charter-school-choir-wins-triple-crown.html
Sponsored post from Temecula Valley Charter School:
TEMECULA -- Temecula Valley Charter School’s talented Show Choir, Roaring Harmony, under the direction of Ashley Golden, has recently made waves in the choral music scene by winning Triple Crown titles at three prestigious choir competitions. This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication, skill, and hard work of the students and staff who have invested countless hours into perfecting their craft.
Roaring Harmony, known for their dynamic performances and high-energy routines, competed in three major competitions held over the past month, where they dominated the stage with their stunning vocals, choreography, and overall performance. The choir clinched the coveted Triple Crown title by winning first place in each of the three categories: Best Musicianship, Best Showmanship, and Best Overall at the Chaparral Showcase on Feb. 21, the Anaheim Kennedy All American on March 1, and Xtravaganza on March 14.
TVCS’ Roaring Harmony, a group of 6-8th grade students, normally rehearse for an hour each day, but spent over 100 hours practicing after school and on weekends in order to be properly prepared for these competitions. Parents assisted with costumes and props and the former director, Paul Kehler, assisted with the musical set itself this year before stepping away as the head director. Brooke Horn acted as assistant choreographer and helped to bring the main theme of “Spaced Out: Love Beyond the Stars” to life.
The competition set this year tells the forbidden love story of a “Rocket Man” and an Alien. Our “Rocket Man” ventures “Into the Unknown” looking for a space adventure but finds love instead. When all the other Aliens learn about the forbidden love and decide to attack, “Rocket Man” soon finds himself in need of some serious “Help”. After his fellow Astronauts arrive to save him, the protagonists convince all Aliens and Astronauts to “Rewrite the Stars” and make peace before it’s too late.
Competitions are scored in various ways throughout the season, so it is the responsibility of the Director to ensure that students are doing their absolute best in regards to proper vocal technique, choral balance, showmanship, choreography, etc.
“These students work hard day in and day out to make sure that they are performing at the absolute best of their ability,” said Ashley Golden, Director of Roaring Harmony. “It is so rewarding to see them take ownership of their musicianship and showmanship and to see them continue to grow as performers. It is my absolute honor to have the opportunity to teach such a wonderfully talented group of young performers. I cannot wait to see where their talents take them in the future of Roaring Harmony and beyond!”
Superintendent Dr. Charity Plaxton-Hennings of Temecula Valley Charter School expressed her pride in the choir’s accomplishments, stating, “We have incredibly talented students and dedicated families that make these achievements possible…I am so proud of each of them!”
The achievements of Roaring Harmony have not only brought attention to the choir program but also to the rich arts education offered at Temecula Valley Charter School. Their success serves as an inspiration to current and future students, demonstrating the power of passion, collaboration, and perseverance.
As Roaring Harmony celebrates these victories, they are already looking ahead to the next competition, eager to continue pushing the boundaries of musical excellence. Their remarkable 3X Triple Crown wins have undoubtedly solidified their place as one of the top show choirs in the region. They are also super excited to travel to Nashville next year to perform and expand the reach of their talent.
About Temecula Valley Charter School:
Temecula Valley Charter School is a public charter school committed to providing a high-quality, well-rounded education that emphasizes both academic achievement and artistic expression. Through innovative programs in the arts, STEM, and beyond, the school fosters an environment of excellence, creativity, and community engagement.
For additional information about the school, visit tvcscougars.com