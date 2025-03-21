MUSD announces TK/K Roundup for next school year

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/musd-announces-tk-k-roundup-for-next-school-year.html

Important message for parents of kindergartners for the upcoming school year in Menifee Union School District:

🌟 TK/K ROUNDUP – Enroll Your Little Learner Today!

Exciting news! Kindergarten is now an extended day program from 7:45 AM to 2:00 PM, with options for extended TK as well. Join us at a TK/K Roundup event at your school to enroll, meet teachers, and explore the campus! 📚🎉

📅 Find your school’s date on the flyer and get ready for a fantastic school year!

📍 Can’t attend? Visit our website to enroll online!

