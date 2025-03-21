ArtBeat Menifee to host free Blues concert March 28

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Message from ArtBeat Menifee about a special event on March 28:

🎶🎨 FREE Live Music Concert with Art & Food vendors in Menifee! 🎨🎶

Get ready, Menifee! ArtBeat Menifee (an offshoot of Arts Council Menifee) is bringing the community together with another FREE, family-friendly concert, and this one’s gonna be a blast!

📅 March 28th | 6:30 PM
📍 26805 Murrieta Rd, Menifee, CA 92585

🔥 LOOKIN’ FOR TROUBLE — L.A. Blues Hall of Fame inductees — will be rocking the stage with their high-energy, blues-infused sound!

But that’s not all…
🍖 Nini’s BBQ will be serving up mouth-watering eats.
🎨 Local artists will be showcasing & selling their amazing creations.

Bring the whole family, your dancing shoes, and an appetite—this is a night you won’t want to miss! Let’s make Menifee the ultimate destination for music & art!

📣 Mark your calendars, spread the word, and we’ll see YOU there!

#ArtBeatMenifee #FreeConcert #LiveMusic #MenifeeEvents #LookinForTrouble #SupportLocalArt #FamilyFun #MenifeeCA #BluesRock #CommunityVibes



