ArtBeat Menifee to host free Blues concert March 28
Message from ArtBeat Menifee about a special event on March 28:
🎶🎨 FREE Live Music Concert with Art & Food vendors in Menifee! 🎨🎶
Get ready, Menifee! ArtBeat Menifee (an offshoot of Arts Council Menifee) is bringing the community together with another FREE, family-friendly concert, and this one’s gonna be a blast!
📅 March 28th | 6:30 PM
📍 26805 Murrieta Rd, Menifee, CA 92585
🔥 LOOKIN’ FOR TROUBLE — L.A. Blues Hall of Fame inductees — will be rocking the stage with their high-energy, blues-infused sound!
But that’s not all…
🍖 Nini’s BBQ will be serving up mouth-watering eats.
🎨 Local artists will be showcasing & selling their amazing creations.
Bring the whole family, your dancing shoes, and an appetite—this is a night you won’t want to miss! Let’s make Menifee the ultimate destination for music & art!
📣 Mark your calendars, spread the word, and we’ll see YOU there!
