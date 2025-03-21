ArtBeat Menifee to host free Blues concert March 28

Message from ArtBeat Menifee about a special event on March 28: 🎶🎨 FREE Live Music Concert with Art & Food vendors in Menifee! 🎨🎶 ...

🎶🎨 FREE Live Music Concert with Art & Food vendors in Menifee! 🎨🎶



Get ready, Menifee! ArtBeat Menifee (an offshoot of Arts Council Menifee) is bringing the community together with another FREE, family-friendly concert, and this one’s gonna be a blast!



📅 March 28th | 6:30 PM

📍 26805 Murrieta Rd, Menifee, CA 92585



🔥 LOOKIN’ FOR TROUBLE — L.A. Blues Hall of Fame inductees — will be rocking the stage with their high-energy, blues-infused sound!



But that’s not all…

🍖 Nini’s BBQ will be serving up mouth-watering eats.

🎨 Local artists will be showcasing & selling their amazing creations.



Bring the whole family, your dancing shoes, and an appetite—this is a night you won’t want to miss! Let’s make Menifee the ultimate destination for music & art!



📣 Mark your calendars, spread the word, and we’ll see YOU there!



