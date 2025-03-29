Local student performs well at county spelling bee

Vedhika Paida, a sixth grader at Harvest Hill STEAM Academy, placed high in the Riverside County Spelling Bee, held March 26. The Menifee ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Vedhika Paida, a sixth grader at Harvest Hill STEAM Academy, placed high in the Riverside County Spelling Bee, held March 26.

The Menifee Union School District Spelling Bee winner, Vedhika made it to the fourth round of the county tournament. She was coached by Michael Quintana, a counselor at the school.



