Liberty Robotics teams complete best season ever

Members of the Liberty Robotics team are celebrating their best season ever.

Liberty High School’s Robotics program just wrapped up its most successful season to date. Now in only its fourth year, Liberty Robotics had two of its three teams advance to the postseason for the first time -- an exciting milestone for the growing program.



The robotics season runs from August through January, with qualifying tournaments held in February. Until now, Liberty had never advanced a team beyond regular-season competition. That changed in a big way this year.



Stampede Machines, which began as an all-freshman team two years ago, qualified for the Wildcard Tournament. They entered hoping to gain experience but instead delivered a standout performance—finishing 4–1 and reaching the championship match. They fell just short of advancing to Regionals, missing the cut-off by a single spot.



Liberty & Justice, led by club president Ethan Briones, qualified directly for the Southern California Regional Championship by winning the Inspire Award -- FTC’s highest honor -- and placing second overall in the ILT Qualifying Tournament (5-0 Record). While they didn’t advance to the World Championship, their achievement marked a major step forward for the team and the program.



Bison Bots, Liberty’s third team, faced a tough season full of technical setbacks but still celebrated several small wins and gained valuable experience.



With two teams reaching the postseason and all three showing growth, Liberty Robotics is on the rise. The momentum built this year sets the stage for an even more exciting 2025–26 season.

The Stampede Machines placed second in the Wildcard Tournament.



Liberty & Justice placed second in the ILT Qualifying Event. They won the Inspire Award.



