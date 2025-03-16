Local performers sought for Riverside County Carnival
The Riverside County Carnival – a new event scheduled for May 23-26 and May 29-June 1 in Lake Elsinore – is looking for talented groups to perform at the event. There are openings for dance teams, theater groups, martial arts studio teams, cheer squads, cultural performance groups, and more.
Applications are free and the event is open to all performance styles. Limited spots are available.
Menifee 24/7 is a media partner for this event. To apply as a performer at the carnival, visit riversidecountycarnival.com/community/