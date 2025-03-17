Applications accepted for annual 'Menifee's Got Talent' show
Press release from Arts Council Menifee:
Menifee’s Got Talent, a non-competitive variety show, returns to the Liberty High School stage on Friday, June 6.
There is no cost to perform and all ages are welcome. Past entertainers have included singers, musicians, comedians, jugglers and magicians.
“Menifee’s Got Talent is a great way to get performance experience in front of a live audience,” said Colleen Ackerman, organizer of the event. “In years past, we’ve clearly shown that we have an abundance of talented folks here in Menifee and in our nearby sister cities.”
An audition is required and information is available at www.artscouncilmenifee.org. Video auditions can be submitted online. In-person auditions will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antelope-Menifee Rural Center, 31850 Haun Road in Menifee.
A panel of judges will select the performers who will share their talent with a live audience at the Liberty High School Theatre, 32255 Leon Road, Winchester CA 92596. Tickets for the 7-9 p.m. show on June 6 will be available at the door. Discounted tickets are available online.
“We encourage anyone in our community to audition or to come and see the show,” added Ackerman.
Questions about the show or auditions can be emailed to artscouncilmenifee@gmail.com or call 951-805-3986.
Proceeds from the show will help Arts Council Menifee, a dedicated non-profit, in their mission to bring more visual and performing arts to Menifee and local artists to the public.