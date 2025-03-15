Fundraising opportunities available at Riverside Co. Carnival

The Riverside County Carnival, an event for which Menifee 24/7 is a media partner, is scheduled for May 23-26 and May 30-June 1 in Lake Elsi...

We want to give a HUGE thank you to everyone who attended our Riverside County Carnival exploratory meeting last fall, and an even bigger shoutout to all the incredible non-profit partners who have jumped on board to be part of this regional, community-driven event! As we’ve talked about for months, Southwest Riverside County has been missing a major, family-friendly event that brings the entire community together. Sure, we have amazing wineries and adult-focused gatherings, but where’s the big, exciting, can’t-miss event for families, kids, and all ages to enjoy? Well, here it is!After countless conversations and planning sessions, we’ve carefully designed a seven-day, action-packed carnival that caters to everyone in the region! And what makes this even more special? We’re doing it TOGETHER with YOU!Originally, this event was created to support just our non-profit Temecula Valley Community Events, but something amazing happened. Our team realized that this could be so much more! This event has the power to support EVERY non-profit in the region! That’s why we created an incredible fundraising opportunity -- no cost, no risk, just a win-win for any non-profit organization.We’ve set up a special website link where your non-profit can sell tickets to the Riverside County Carnival, and guess what? Fifty percent of every ticket sold goes straight to your organization! That’s right. Just promote, sell, and earn funds for your cause! The cool thing about this event is it’s the only fair/carnival of its kind in the Southern California region, where the mission is to TRULY serve and help the community through philanthropic efforts!And now, this is our FINAL CALL to all non-profits. If you haven’t signed up yet, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! Reach out to us and we’ll be ready to help you fundraise! We do all the heavy lifting -- marketing, website setup, promotional materials – and all you have to do is sign up (for free) and share it with your audience! Just hit "send" to your email lists and post on social media, and let’s help you raise money for your organization.The Riverside County Carnival will be everywhere -- digital billboards along the 15 Freeway, bathroom ads throughout Temecula Valley, a massive social media campaign, and more! We’re making sure this event is on everyone’s radar!Not participating? Not a non-profit? No worries! We still can’t wait to see you at the Carnival for seven days of incredible entertainment, food, and fun! For our small business owner friends in the valley, we have partnered with the Murrieta and Menifee Chambers of Commerce, where you would get 20 percent off on your vendor booth by JUST being a member. We want to support two amazing Chambers who are partnering with us for this event. A big thank you to Patrick Ellis and Katie Luna!We’ve included our Carnival Schedule and our vendor booth information so you can see just how EPIC this event is going to be! Last year we had 15,000 people attend our three-day Family Fun Fest Event. We’re expecting 30,000-50,000 people to attend our seven-day Riverside County Carnival event in Lake Elsinore … with some possible exciting news in 2026 to follow.The only way to truly make history is to do it together. Nobody can create something huge by themselves, and it takes a community with a common cause to rally behind. Maybe I’m a little biased, but I think this is something that a community of leaders can get behind. Let’s make history together, southwest Riverside County!Alex KowalkoskiFounder and Sponsorship CoordinatorFamily Fun Fest / Riverside County Carnival951-526-4553



