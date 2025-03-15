Boys & Girls Club opens high school girls flag football league

The Boys & Girls Club created a flag football league for girls 10-13 in 2019. Now they are expanding to high school age. By Doug Spoon, ...

The Boys & Girls Club created a flag football league for girls 10-13 in 2019. Now they are expanding to high school age.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



The Menifee clubhouse of Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley is taking a major step in serving high school students by creating a girls flag football league.



Executive Director John Whann made the announcement on Friday. The club already offers many sports leagues for younger children, but this is designed especially for those of high school age.



“Our goal is to create an avenue for girls that emulates the high school girls flag football so they can compete, build skills and have fun,” Whann said. “We have received requests and we currently have girls that want to play and compete.”



The league is scheduled to run from May 3 through June 7. Games will be held at the Menifee clubhouse field, located at 26301 Garbani Road. Membership in the club is $25 and registration for the football program is $50. Financial assistance is available.



The CIF Southern Section made girls flag football an official sport in 2023, but none of the Menifee high schools have created programs in that sport.



“We are hoping that our league will not compete with high school but enhance the players that are playing and improve the quality of girls flag football at the high school level,” Whann said. “We are also aware of the timing of girls high school flag football, so we will not implement the league during the fall. This will ensure we are not directly competing with the fall sport.”



For more information, contact league director Johnny Arreguin at johnnya@menifeebgc.org or call 951-246-8845.



