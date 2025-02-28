Public hearing set to consider proposal for Oak Hills West

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A public hearing will be held before the Menifee Planning Commission on March 26 to consider plans for a housing subdivision known as Oak Hills West.

The project site is located north of Ridgemoor Road and Boulder Crest Way in an area zoned as low-density residential. Plans call for 37 lots with duplexes for 74 units on a 75.26-acre parcel. The proposal requests approval of a document stating there is no negative environmental impact.

The Planning Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 29844 Haun Road in Menifee. For further information regarding this project, contact Brandon Cleary at 951-723-3761 or e-mail bcleary@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:

CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Attn: Brandon Cleary, Associate Planner
29844 Haun Road
Menifee, CA 92586

