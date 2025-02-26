By Doug Spoon, Editor Three clerks in Menifee businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors in a recent operation conducted by membe...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/menifee-store-clerks-cited-for-selling-alcohol-to-minors.html

Three clerks in Menifee businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors in a recent operation conducted by members of the Menifee Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).Also cited was one adult who purchased alcohol for minors, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The actions were the result of a Minor Decoy operation and “Shoulder Tap” operation conducted on Feb. 21.In the operation, minors work under the direct supervision of department agents. The decoys attempted to purchase alcohol from eight retail licensees in Menifee.“Providing alcohol to our youth is a crime and puts young people and the public in harm’s way,” said Chief Chris Karrer.In the Shoulder Tap operation, a minor stands outside a liquor store or convenience store and asks patrons to buy them alcohol. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.The clerks who sold alcohol to a minor face a minimum fine of $250 and 24-32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC may take action against the business, including a fine, suspension of the liquor license, or permanent revocation of the license.“Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap help restrict underage access to alcohol by deterring adults from selling to them,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough. “These programs have steadily decreased the accessibility of minors to obtain alcohol from licensed premises and the general public.”Menifee PD declined to name the businesses involved.“The grant funding our operations is ongoing, allowing us to continue our efforts. As a result, we will not be releasing the names of establishments so we can ensure they come into compliance in the future,” said Chase Coburn, Community Engagement Specialist for Menifee PD.