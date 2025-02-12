Paloma Valley teacher Paulsen receives regional award
The presentation took place Feb. 6 during the History-Social Science Educators of Excellence Awards celebration. Several outstanding teachers from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties were honored.
“What meant the most to me was that a fellow teacher and colleague nominated me without me knowing and to have that kind of respect from someone really means a lot,” Paulsen said.