http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/paloma-valley-teacher-paulsen-receives-regional-award.html

Paloma Valley High School history, social sciences and geography teacher Andrew Paulsen was honored last week by the Inland Empire Council for the Social Studies for his excellence in teaching social sciences to students.The presentation took place Feb. 6 during the History-Social Science Educators of Excellence Awards celebration. Several outstanding teachers from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties were honored.“What meant the most to me was that a fellow teacher and colleague nominated me without me knowing and to have that kind of respect from someone really means a lot,” Paulsen said.