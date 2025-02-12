Menifee named 'Best City in Inland Empire' by magazine
MENIFEE – Inland Empire Magazine readers have spoken, and they have chosen Menifee as the Best City in the Inland Empire for 2025. Menifee was one of several cities from the region nominated for the award.
Incorporated in 2008 with a population of approximately 50,000, Menifee is now the largest city in southwest Riverside County with over 115,000 residents. As Menifee continues to mature and evolve, the City remains focused on planning with purpose and taking the steps necessary to set the foundation for the city's continued success.
“Menifee is dedicated to thoughtful planning and ensuring that everything we do provides our residents and businesses with the best quality of life possible,” said City Manager Armando G. Villa. “Our City Council has adopted a Five-Year Strategic Plan and $700-million Capital Improvement Program that will further ensure Menifee remains a premier, safe, and thriving community.”
Menifee has also made public safety a key priority. In 2024, Menifee was named one of the Top 20 Safest Cities in the Inland Empire by Safewise.com. The City also just recently celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 5 in Quail Valley, which replaced a decades-old facility with a new, state-of-the-art fire station capable of serving the community well into the future.
Inland Empire Magazine formally announced Menifee as the Best City winner during its Best of the Best Awards Gala held late last week. Founded in 1976, Inland Empire Magazine is a privately owned and operated monthly regional lifestyle publication circulated throughout Southern California, with a focus on the greater Riverside, San Bernardino areas, as well as portions of Los Angeles and Orange counties. Through its engaging features, captivating photography, and compelling narratives, Inland Empire Magazine weaves a tapestry of stories that help bring the Inland Empire to life.
“Our readers recognize Menifee as a city with a wealth of opportunity that is continuing to develop into a top tier community,” said Inland Empire Magazine Publisher Samantha Smith. “Menifee continues to be among the best of the best here in the Inland Empire, and we were thrilled to present the Best City award to them this year.”
For more information about the City of Menifee, please visit www.cityofmenifee.us. For business assistance and incentives, please visit www.menifeebusiness.com.