Fundraiser established for family of slain fire captain Marodi
A fundraising campaign has been established to support the family of Riverside County Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was stabbed to death ...
stabbed to death in her Ramona home on Feb. 17.
The suspect in the crime is Marodi’s wife, Yolanda Marodi, who is also known as Yolanda Olejniczak. She remains at large and is the subject of an intense police search and investigation.
Marodi, 49, was Fire Captain at French Valley Station 83. At one time, she served at Menifee Fire Station 68.
Olejniczak, 53, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the October 2000 murder of her husband James, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise. She was released in 2013.
Anyone with information about Olejniczak and her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 during business hours or after hours at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.
Those wishing to donate to the family of Rebecca Marodi may do so at the following website:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/fundraising/fire-captain-rebecca-marodi-fundraiser
