Boulder Ridge Elementary counseling program wins honors

Press release from Romoland School District: MENIFEE – Boulder Ridge Elementary School (BRES) has been honored with the esteemed Recognize...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/boulder-ridge-elementary-program-wins-honors.html

MENIFEE – Boulder Ridge Elementary School (BRES) has been honored with the esteemed Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation from the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). This national recognition underscores the school’s commitment to delivering a data-driven, comprehensive school counseling program that fosters student success academically, socially, and emotionally.BRES Principal Mary Godoy and School Counselor Daniela Muñoz credit the achievement to the collaboration between staff, students, families, and community stakeholders.“This recognition highlights the collaboration and support we have for one another,” said Muñoz. “It’s one of the highest achievements a school can accomplish, showcasing a team that is dedicated to all aspects of student growth.”The school’s counseling program is student-driven and tailored to meet the needs of the community. By working closely with Action Team Partners and advisory councils, the counseling team utilized data from sources such as the California Healthy Kids Survey (CHKS), academic performance, and behavioral metrics to guide their initiatives. The program focuses on key areas such as college and career readiness, social-emotional learning, attendance initiatives, and bullying prevention.One of the school’s most impactful initiatives has been its targeted attendance interventions. Through community engagement and reinforcement of positive attendance habits, BRES successfully reduced chronic absenteeism by over 10 percent in recent years.“We wanted to ensure that students not only came to school but felt a strong connection to their learning environment,” said Godoy. “Our students need to know they have a caring adult at school who is rooting for their success.”BRES joins Harvest Valley Elementary as the second Romoland School District school to achieve RAMP recognition, following Harvest Valley’s designation in 2021.