Santa Rosa volleyball team remains unbeaten in league

Aubrianna Jones makes a play for Santa Rosa Academy on Wednesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



The Santa Rosa Academy girls volleyball team continued an impressive season Wednesday by pulling out a victory in five sets against Desert Christian Academy.



The Rangers improved their overall record to 22-2 (10-0 in league) by winning the decisive fifth set, 15-13, before their home crowd. Coach Elizabeth Culhane was complimentary of her team, which is home again against California Military Institute on Thursday.



"I’m extremely proud of what our team has accomplished this season,” she said. “Maintaining an undefeated record is a testament to their relentless work ethic, focus, and ability to persevere through adversity. Their commitment to growth and determination to compete at a high level have been truly impressive."



The Rangers finished the match with 38 kills, 14 aces and 3 blocks.



“Ashlyn Metz played all-around, front row and back row, working tirelessly to lead her team," Culhane said. “Playing all five sets without coming out takes a lot of endurance and focus. Savannah Rudas, our dynamite lefty setter, had amazing digs and kills, contributing to the team's success.



“Makayla Bennett turned the game around with her pristine digs and hustle. Abigail Pulver had several powerful kills, several aces and show-stopping blocks. Alicia Rinaldi stepped up to the plate as a freshman, playing multiple positions and delivering amazing passes. And Aubrianna Jones contributed with amazing passes, powerful swings and stunning aces.”





Ashlyn Metz digs for the ball during the Rangers' victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Makayla Bennett makes a return for the Rangers. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Savannah Rudas executes a set to keep the play going. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



