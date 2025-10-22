Santa Rosa Academy makes organizational changes

Press release from Santa Rosa Academy: MENIFEE – Santa Rosa Academy (SRA), a leading charter school committed to developing a habit of min...

MENIFEE – Santa Rosa Academy (SRA), a leading charter school committed to developing a habit of mind for success among its Rangers, has announced a strategic change to its educational offerings for the 2026-2027 school year.In response to ongoing legislative changes since 2018 that have increased operational costs and reduced funding for non-classroom-based programs, coupled with continued attempts to introduce harmful legislation sponsored by opponents of charter schools operating independent study options like our Red and White Tracks, SRA's Board of Directors has approved the recommendation to discontinue these specific tracks at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.This forward-thinking decision positions SRA for sustained financial health while preserving the school's core mission of providing exceptional, flexible education tailored to diverse student needs. This transition capitalizes on the timely opening of Monterey Hall to expand capacity in SRA's highly sought-after Blue Track, the traditional on-campus program that consistently dominates demand in our annual lottery and waiting lists.Additionally, SRA will maintain a compact independent study program for grades 7-12. This ensures continued options for independent learners while maintaining academic and fiscal responsibility. Superintendent Robert Hennings, Ed.D., confirmed that the home school (Red Track) and hybrid learning program (White Track) changes will take place, but he emphasized their positive impact."Yes, we are thoughtfully phasing out the Red and White Tracks due to the financial unviability caused by these legislative pressures and enrollment dynamics,” Hennings said. “However, this is not a setback whatsoever; it's an opportunity to strengthen our community, capitalizing on the high demand for our traditional program (Blue Track).“Currently, most students in Red and White Tracks typically transition to Blue Track as spots become available through our lottery, reflecting the strong preference for our on-campus experience. With priority standing in the lottery for all existing students and the expanded capacity from Monterey Hall, there will be ample space in Blue Track or through independent study for every current Ranger.“We do not anticipate losing any students, as our goal is to keep our families together and retain our dedicated teachers to support this growth."This evolution underscores SRA's unwavering dedication to student success, staff retention, and adaptability."SRA has always been about choice, academic excellence, and community," added Dr. Hennings. "These enhancements protect our school's legacy while bolstering us for the future. We're grateful for the understanding and enthusiasm for our families as we navigate this together, ensuring every Ranger continues to thrive."