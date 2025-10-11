Santa Rosa Academy has an easy time in 46-6 victory

Nate Bock races toward the end zone for a Santa Rosa Academy touchdown. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Parker Costin, Corresponde...

Nate Bock races toward the end zone for a Santa Rosa Academy touchdown. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



By Parker Costin, Correspondent



The Santa Rosa Academy Rangers dominated the Temecula Prep Patriots on Friday night in a 46-6 victory.



Jacob Goode started the scoring for the Rangers when he rushed for a 23-yard touchdown. Goode went on to command the field, finishing with a stat line of 54 passing yards, 64 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns.



The offensive stars were all around for the Rangers. Running back Nate Bock stood out in the backfield, finishing with 6 carries for 54 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bock had his offensive line to thank for the night. They were aggressive, which created gaps for Bock to squeeze through and punish the secondary.



Christopher Ramirez also had a big night for the Rangers with a stat line of 3 carries for 91 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Ramirez had a lot to say regarding his play on the night.



“I want to shout out to all my blockers -- Max [DuPree], Nate [Bock], Ian [Taylor], and Tyler [Maisenbacher],” Ramirez said. “They were amazing. I was able to get through when I needed to, and they allowed me to get in the end zone at a time I didn’t think I was going to be able to score at all.”



Ramirez also commented on the game plan for the night, which was heavily run-oriented.



“We didn’t really have an idea on how the game was going to go, but once we saw them running cover three, then we realized we needed to focus on the run game," he said. "We were able to capitalize off of that to get the result we got tonight.”



Running the ball was definitely a smart move for the Rangers. They had a total of 219 rushing yards. But the offensive game wasn’t the only key for the Rangers.



On the defensive side of the ball, the Rangers played a sound game. They had a total of 4 tackles for losses and 2 sacks. The defensive line was definitely getting inside the offensive line quickly and hurting the opposing quarterback, which gave them two 3-and-drives to quickly get the ball back.



Brody Sather had a 70-yard pick six at the end of the third quarter that pretty much sealed the victory for the Rangers.



Extra-point kicks were not in the game plan. The Rangers only went for two-point conversions and were 5 for 6 on the night.



Santa Rosa improved its record to 6-1 on the season. The Rangers look to continue their hot play when they take on the Silver Valley Trojans at home next Friday night.









Chris Ramirez outruns a defender on the way to a touchdown. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Quarterback Jacob Goode gains yardage on a quarterback keeper. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Jack Schoch of the Rangers sacks the Temecula Prep basllcarrier. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Santa Rosa quarterback Jacob Goode protects the ball during a run. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)