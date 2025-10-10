Navarro leads Paloma Valley to 48-21 win over JW North
Isaac Navarro, shown here in a previous game, led the Wildcats at quarterback. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Isaac Navarro passed f...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/navarro-leads-paloma-valley-to-48-21-win-over-jw-north.html
Isaac Navarro, shown here in a previous game, led the Wildcats at quarterback. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)
Isaac Navarro passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores Friday night in leading the Paloma Valley High School football team to a 48-21 victory at JW North.
Navarro, who has not been starting at quarterback much this season, got the start this time and helped the Wildcats improve their overall record to 2-5 and their league mark to 1-1. Paloma Valley will play at Rancho Verde next Thursday.
The teams played evenly in the first half. North took the first lead at 7-0 by returning a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown. Paloma tied the score soon after, but North came back to take a 14-7 lead. The Wildcats scored twice more in the quarter to take a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Starting the second half, the Wildcats recovered a pooch kick and scored on a halfback pass from Daniel Sanchez to Kaeden Dempsey to go up 28-14. They increased their lead to 42-14 before North scored a final touchdown late in the game.