Residents invited to apply for 'Ask Mayor Pro Tem Anything'

As a hyperlocal online media outlet serving the city, Menifee 24/7 is always looking for ways to improve communication and distribute complete, accurate information to the general public. This invitation to residents is one way for you to ask anything of a city official, get an immediate response, and engage in meaningful conversation.Next month, Menifee 24/7 will sponsor a virtual “Ask Me Anything” event featuring Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin, who is acting as Menifee Mayor while Ricky Estrada is on military deployment. Five residents we select through a screening process will participate in a Zoom video with Karwin and Menifee 24/7 Editor Doug Spoon. It will be recorded for broadcast on our Facebook page and website on Sunday, Nov. 16.The reason there is a screening process to select only five residents is to ensure that we get residents who have real concerns, aren’t afraid to confront Karwin with them, and are willing to listen to his responses with an open mind and have a productive conversation. We aren’t looking for people to call city officials “crooks” and then leave the video. But if you want to express legitimate concerns and engage in productive discussions about housing developments, warehouses, the amphitheater, traffic and other hot topics, this might be for you.If you’d like to apply to be part of this video, send us a Facebook private message or email us at info@menifee247.com. State your name, how long you’ve lived in Menifee, what part of the city you live in, and some of your major concerns. Through correspondence with you and fellow applicants, Menifee 24/7 will decide which representatives will be invited to participate.We welcome your feedback on this project and we appreciate your support of Menifee 24/7.