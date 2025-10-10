Police seek public's assistance with info about murder in May

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is once again asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Menifee teenager last spring...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/police-seek-publics-assistance-with-info-about-murder-in-may.html

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is once again asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Menifee teenager last spring.

Naythan Vasquez, 16, was attending a party at a residence in Wildomar on May 9 when shots rang out shortly after 10 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Naythan and a friend started to run from the site, but both were struck by gunfire. Naythan died from his injuries.

Police have been unable to identify suspects in the shooting since then. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigator Joshua Manjarrez at 760-393-3530.

Vasquez was a popular student at Paloma Valley High School. Details about Naythan’s life and his impact on others can be found in this Menifee 24/7 news article from last May.

Related

Naythan Vasquez 7533313056337496766
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS










Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item