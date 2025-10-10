Police seek public's assistance with info about murder in May
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is once again asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a Menifee teenager last spring.
Naythan Vasquez, 16, was attending a party at a residence in Wildomar on May 9 when shots rang out shortly after 10 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Naythan and a friend started to run from the site, but both were struck by gunfire. Naythan died from his injuries.
Police have been unable to identify suspects in the shooting since then. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigator Joshua Manjarrez at 760-393-3530.
Vasquez was a popular student at Paloma Valley High School. Details about Naythan’s life and his impact on others can be found in this Menifee 24/7 news article from last May.