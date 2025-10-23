Paloma Valley wins league championship in water polo

Paloma Valley High School won the Sunbelt League water polo championship game Wednesday, scoring an 11-6 victory over Lakeside in the finals...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Paloma Valley High School won the Sunbelt League water polo championship game Wednesday, scoring an 11-6 victory over Lakeside in the finals of the league carousel.

The Wildcats advanced to the CIF playoffs, where they will be the league’s No. 1 representative starting next week. Pairings for the playoffs will be announced on Friday.



