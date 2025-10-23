Paloma Valley High School won the Sunbelt League water polo championship game Wednesday, scoring an 11-6 victory over Lakeside in the finals...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/paloma-valley-wins-league-championship-in-water-polo.html









Paloma Valley High School won the Sunbelt League water polo championship game Wednesday, scoring an 11-6 victory over Lakeside in the finals of the league carousel.The Wildcats advanced to the CIF playoffs, where they will be the league’s No. 1 representative starting next week. Pairings for the playoffs will be announced on Friday.