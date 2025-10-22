Motorcyclist critically injured in collision on Scott Road

By Doug Spoon, Editor A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck on Scott Road Tuesday night, auth...

A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck on Scott Road Tuesday night, authorities said.The Toyota truck, driven by a 65-year-old Menifee resident, was traveling west on Scott Road and making a left turn onto Daily Road about 10:17 p.m. when it collided with a BMW motorcycle traveling east on Scott Road, according to a press release from the Menifee Police Department. The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old from Paramount, was thrown from the bike.The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but sustained severe injuries. He remains in critical condition. The truck driver did not report any injuries and waited at the scene for law enforcement to arrive. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to police.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Clay with the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1566 or the Traffic Unit at 951-723-1500.