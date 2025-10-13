Menifee man killed while walking in Highway 74 traffic lanes

By Doug Spoon, Editor A pedestrian and Menifee resident who stepped into the traffic lanes of Highway 74 was killed Friday morning when st...

A pedestrian and Menifee resident who stepped into the traffic lanes of Highway 74 was killed Friday morning when struck by an oncoming vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.The 32-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was walking on the north shoulder of the highway east of Melba Avenue in Homeland about 12:24 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he began walking across the westbound lanes and into the eastbound lanes, directly in the path of a Kia Sorrento, according to a CHP news release. The Kia, driven by an 18-year-old male from Hemet, was traveling about 45 miles per hour in the No. 2 eastbound lane.The front of the Kia struck the Menifee man, who was thrown onto the pavement. The driver of the Kia came to a stop. CHP officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP investigation continues. Witnesses are urged to contact the CHP Temecula office at 951-466-4300.