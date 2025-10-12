Downs breaks Heritage water polo records for goals, steals

Heritage water polo player Zebediah Downs has broken school records for goals and steals in a season. It’s been a challenging couple of mont...

Heritage water polo player Zebediah Downs has broken school records for goals and steals in a season.



It’s been a challenging couple of months for the Heritage High School boys water polo team, but one athlete has made it a record-breaking season.



Senior Zebediah Downs scored five goals in a game against Paloma Valley on Friday, giving him 103 goals this season. That broke the school record of 101, set by Eric Tillett in 2019. The Patriots have been struggling – they have a 7-16 overall record – but Downs has more than done his part, averaging 4.5 goals per game.



In mid-season, Downs also broke the school record for steals in a season of 78, previously set by Jacob Vanrensburg in 2021. With one game left before the postseason, Downs has 118 steals.



“Over his four years at Heritage, Zebediah has embodied perseverance, leadership, and humility,” said coach Lucky Stephenson. “His relentless work ethic and selfless dedication to his teammates have elevated everyone around him. He doesn’t just chase records; he inspires a legacy of commitment and passion for those who follow.



“Our coaching staff could not be prouder of this remarkable young man. Zeb’s achievements are a testament to what hard work, focus, and heart can accomplish. And the season’s not over yet. He’s already on pace to challenge a swim record next!”



After playing a tough non-league season, the Patriots are “getting our stride,” according to Stephenson, although they lost Friday’s game against Paloma Valley. They have posted high-scoring league victories over Canyon Springs (20-1) and Moreno Valley (16-11) and lost a 16-15 decision to Lakeside in triple overtime.



