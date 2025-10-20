Manion, volunteers honored for Santa's Workshop service

Debbi Manion was honored for her 20th year of service and the entire group of event volunteers was recognized by the Menifee City Council la...

Debbi Manion was honored for her 20th year of service and the entire group of event volunteers was recognized by the Menifee City Council last week for their efforts with Santa’s Workshop.Volunteers distribute toys to children in need at the annual event, usually held at Quail Valley Elementary School. Kids are greeted by “elf” volunteers who help them shop for the toys that are donated. They also get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy treats, and make crafts.Manion has been in charge of the event since 2025. Its roots go back to 1993, when Menifee residents Leonard and Linda Grill started the tradition by giving away gifts to about 30 families. Through the years, the workshop has also been hosted by the Center of Spiritual Living, the Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Menifee Women’s Club, the Rotary Club, and the Lions Club.Members of those groups and volunteers from the current program were present to join Manion in accepting the award.