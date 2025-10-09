Heritage High community mourns loss of longtime secretary

The Heritage High School community is mourning the death of a longtime employee who passed away on Wednesday. Uli Walther had been the pri...

The Heritage High School community is mourning the death of a longtime employee who passed away on Wednesday.Uli Walther had been the principal’s secretary since the school opened. She died on campus during work hours, despite the efforts of administration and emergency services.“The loss of Ms. Uli, a beloved Patriot, comes with deep sadness as she touched the lives of so many students, teachers, and staff throughout the district,” an announcement from the district office stated. “Her passing is felt not only by our colleagues at Heritage, but by each one of us. Her impact and spirit will continue to resonate through those who knew her."Loss like this reaches far beyond one campus; it affects an entire family of educators, colleagues, and friends. Please know that it’s okay to take time to process, to talk, and to lean on one another. We are here for you. Please do not hesitate to reach out."