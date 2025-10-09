Hansen continues to pile up impressive numbers for Liberty

Cael Hansen is one of the leading scorers in the region with 77.

Cael Hansen continued his goal-scoring dominance Wednesday as the Liberty High School boys water polo team defeated Hillcrest, 16-14. Liberty is 17-6 this season.

Hansen, a senior captain for the Bison, scored 4 goals in the victory, increasing his season total to 77 – one of the highest totals in the region. At the Liberty Tournament last weekend, he scored 19 goals in 4 games, leading his team to a third-place finish. He scored the overtime goal in sudden death for the win against Murrieta Mesa.

Named a Menifee 24/7 Athlete of the Month for September, Hansen answered a few media questions after the game.

Q: What skills are most important to your success?

A: The biggest skill to me is not letting size affect you.

Q: Have you exceeded your expectations this season?

A: I haven’t exceeded my expectations yet. The season’s not over, but our team has done exactly what we need to do this year so far.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I want to work on being a teacher and a coach for a high school team.

Hansen and others were honored Wednesday on Senior Night. The Bison play at Hemet on Friday.


