Hansen continues to pile up impressive numbers for Liberty
Cael Hansen is one of the leading scorers in the region with 77.
Cael Hansen continued his goal-scoring dominance Wednesday as the Liberty High School boys water polo team defeated Hillcrest, 16-14. Liberty is 17-6 this season.
Hansen, a senior captain for the Bison, scored 4 goals in the victory, increasing his season total to 77 – one of the highest totals in the region. At the Liberty Tournament last weekend, he scored 19 goals in 4 games, leading his team to a third-place finish. He scored the overtime goal in sudden death for the win against Murrieta Mesa.
Named a Menifee 24/7 Athlete of the Month for September, Hansen answered a few media questions after the game.
Q: What skills are most important to your success?
A: The biggest skill to me is not letting size affect you.
Q: Have you exceeded your expectations this season?
A: I haven’t exceeded my expectations yet. The season’s not over, but our team has done exactly what we need to do this year so far.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to work on being a teacher and a coach for a high school team.
Hansen and others were honored Wednesday on Senior Night. The Bison play at Hemet on Friday.