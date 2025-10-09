City seeks input through survey on Quail Valley Park
MENIFEE – The City of Menifee is seeking the public’s input as it begins the design process of the new 10.45-acre Quail Valley Nature Park. Located off Newport Drive in the Quail Valley community, this new park is anticipated to include natural walking trails, interactive play areas, exercise station, gathering spaces, nature-inspired playground equipment, and gravel parking lot.
The City will be offering several ways to participate in further shaping the development of the Quail Valley Nature Park. Residents are encouraged to take an online survey available by clicking the link here. The survey will be open until Monday, Oct. 27.
The Community Services Department will also be hosting an In-Person Workshop at the Quail Valley Elementary School (23757 Canyon Heights Drive) on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 6-7 p.m. In addition to reviewing the online survey, this meeting will provide an update on project status and federal grant funding, and brainstorm potential unique features within the park.
For residents who are unable to attend the community meeting, the Community Services Department will have an informational booth at the upcoming Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road) where the public may provide input.
For more information on the Quail Valley Nature Park, please visit www.cityofmenifee.us/projects, or contact the Community Service Department by email at communityservices@cityofmenifee.us or by phone at 951-723-3880.